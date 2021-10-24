https://ria.ru/20211024/tsennosti-1756013138.html

Russia is insured against revision of traditional values, Peskov said

society

Dmitry Peskov

Russia

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Russia is insured against the revision of basic traditional values ​​by laws and intolerance to such manifestations, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov on the air of the TV channel “Russia” in the program “Moscow Kremlin. Putin.” “As long as we protect ourselves from this – by our laws, our, well, probably, intolerance to some manifestations – we are probably insured against this. And while we are insured against this, well, in the end, let them do what they want, it’s their business “, – Peskov said in response to a question whether he was surprised or shocked by Western actions in relation to basic values.

Russia

news

ru-RU

