Russia wants to introduce a system for identifying smokers in the wrong places

Smokers’ life will be seriously complicated

2021-10-24T09: 07

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. In Russia, they plan to create a system that will track people who smoke vapes and cigarettes in the wrong places. RT writes about this with reference to the National Technological Initiative (NTI) Platform. It is expected that the system will record the very fact of smoking and send information to those responsible for safety. the emergence of a fire and explosive situations, “- said the press service of the organization. The new functions should become part of the existing video analytics system that analyzes video from cameras in real time. According to RT, the system is applicable in parks, as well as at enterprises and train stations. It is planned to involve students of Russian universities in the creation of a prototype. They will be tasked with creating the smoker detection algorithm itself.

