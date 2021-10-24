Russia will create a system to recognize violating smokers

In Russia, they want to develop a system that will record people smoking cigarettes and vapes in the wrong places. This is with reference to the statement of the NTI Platform on Sunday, October 24, reports RT.

“It will determine the very fact of smoking (cigarettes, vapes) in prohibited areas and send information to those responsible for safety. The software solution will make it possible to promptly respond to the facts of smoking in the wrong places, excluding, among other things, the occurrence of fire and explosive situations, ”the statement says.

The current video analytics system based on machine vision analyzes video from cameras in real time. The software will detect people smoking cigarettes and vapes on footage. This will eliminate the occurrence of fire and explosive situations.

The developers noted that the system can be used at enterprises, parks, train stations and other points within the Smart City system. Students of Russian universities, who participate in the design and educational intensives of the NTI University “20.35”, will be involved in the creation of the prototype. They have to create an algorithm for detecting smoking.