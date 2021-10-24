Russian border guards detained the mayor of the Lithuanian region in the Curonian Lagoon

Russian border guards detained the mayor of the Klaipeda region of Lithuania Bronius Markuskas and two other people in the Curonian Lagoon because of the alleged violation of the Russian border. This is reported by the 15min edition with reference to the representative of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vytauta Shmaizite-Kulieshene.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

She confirmed that three Lithuanian citizens were detained in Russia, but did not elaborate on the details. The staff of the Lithuanian consulate in Russia is investigating the situation.

The representative of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service Giedrius Mishutis suggested that the incident was unintentional. According to preliminary data, a boat with three Lithuanians accidentally crossed the Russian border, Mishutis told LRT.

According to him, such cases occur several times a year, and usually the Russian authorities impose an administrative penalty.

Update. The detained Lithuanians returned to their homeland, the representative of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said. Bronius Markauskas confirmed on his Facebook that he “accidentally crossed the Russian state border” while fishing in the Curonian Lagoon. He was fined, Markauskas did not name the amount. “I am a good fisherman, but, as it turned out, not a guide,” the official wrote.