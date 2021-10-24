Russian Foreign Ministry on the conditions for issuing US visas: “Mockery on the verge of sadism”

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, called the new conditions for obtaining American immigration visas by Russian citizens “a mockery on the verge of sadism.”

According to Zakharova, “for many years, American diplomats have been destroying the system of rendering consular services in Russia that they did not create: they closed consulates and cut the staff.” As a result, according to the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the US authorities are turning “a banal technical procedure for the 21st century into a real hell” and “destroying their own ideals of freedom.”

Problems in obtaining American visas for Russians began several years ago, when the Russian authorities began to regularly demand that the number of employees of US diplomatic missions be reduced and expelled from the country. Since the beginning of 2017, the process of issuing visas to Russians has been seriously limited: before the conflict, they could be issued in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok, and later only in Moscow.

Last April, Vladimir Putin banned Russians from working in American consulates. In this regard, the United States announced the dismissal of 182 Russian employees from its diplomatic missions, stating that from August 1 at the American embassy in Moscow “very few people will work”, therefore consular services will “be unable to process any applications for extradition visas “.

The day before, the US State Department advised Russian citizens wishing to obtain an American visa to apply to the consulate in Warsaw. At the same time, the department explained that the Russians are now classified in the category of “homeless”: this status is received by citizens of countries in which the United States does not have consulates and where “the situation in the field of politics or security is complex and unpredictable.” In addition to Russia, such countries include the United States Syria, Cuba, Venezuela and Iran.