Russians have been warned of a new method of SMS fraud | News | News

Fraudsters began using so-called SMS bombers to obtain loans from microfinance organizations on behalf of their victims. Artem Gavrichenkov, advisor to the general director of Qrator Labs, spoke about this in an interview with RBC.

“This scheme works better than others, because the attacker doesn’t ask to show him codes from SMS, he asks to send a screenshot of the screen with SMS, so the stopper in the head“ you cannot send codes from SMS ”does not work well,” the expert said.

For example, the scheme works as follows: the victim’s phone number obtained as a result of the data leak is attempted to be registered on dozens of different resources, and about 200 SMS with registration codes are sent to the fraud victim’s mobile phone within 10-15 minutes.

At the same time, fraudsters try to register on the websites of microfinance organizations (MFOs) – for some of them, a phone number is sufficient for a microloan. Then the attackers contact the victim in instant messengers and ask them to send a screenshot of the screen with incoming SMS, ostensibly to sort out the situation. With the help of the information received, a microcredit is issued.

The head of the ONF project “For the rights of borrowers” Evgenia Lazareva noted that about 2-2.5% of all loans in microfinance organizations fall on loans that fraudsters arrange for third parties, adds Gazeta.Ru.

On October 21, Maria Volgina, an analyst at the Jet CSIRT Information Security Monitoring and Response Center, Jet Infosystems, said that in order to avoid personal data leakage, it is important to be vigilant. According to her, the most dangerous place in the “leak” of data remains social networks. From them, attackers can obtain information published by a potential victim. They can also attack one of the services where the user is registered.

Earlier, on September 1, the IDF Eurasia group in Russia published a study, during which it became clear that in June-August the interest of Russians in MFI services decreased. The number of requests for Microloans in June amounted to 2,760,888, in July this figure fell by 70% – to 829,687 requests.