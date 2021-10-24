Russians warned of new SMS attack fraud scheme – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Experts have recorded a new way of deception, with the help of which fraudsters receive loans from MFOs for Russians, said Artem Gavrichenkov, advisor to the general director of Qrator Labs.

He explained that the scammers take the victim’s passport data and phone number, and then try to register it on dozens of websites, including MFOs, which is why about two hundred SMS with registration codes are sent to the number within 10-15 minutes.

After that, the victim is contacted through instant messengers, persuading him to send a screenshot of the screen with incoming messages, ostensibly in order to understand the situation. If you manage to get the codes, then a micro loan is issued.

The specialist noted that since the attacker does not ask to name the codes, but asks to send a screenshot of the screen, the stopper “cannot send codes from SMS” does not work well. In addition, the victim is terrified by the large number of messages from various companies.

“It is easier to take a frightened person by surprise, so he agrees to the offer of help,” the expert emphasized, adding that “SMS bombers have been used for a long time, but stealing money through MFIs is their new goal.”

As added by other experts interviewed by RBC, for some MFOs to receive a loan, it is enough to confirm a phone number to get a loan. As a result, the money goes to the fraudsters’ card, and the victim is left with a debt.

The head of the Popular Front project “For the rights of borrowers” Evgenia Lazareva noted that about 2-2.5% of all loans in MFOs are issued by fraudsters to third parties, mainly through online services. The market is fighting this problem by making verification mechanisms more complex.