Russians without QR codes will have an express test for COVID during hospitalization :: Society :: RBC

Russians who do not have a QR code confirming the passage of vaccination against coronavirus or the fact of a past illness, when hospitalized in state medical institutions during non-working days, will be given express tests for COVID-19. The corresponding decision was made following the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on October 22, according to the government’s website.

It will be possible to admit adult citizens and employees to medical institutions during non-working days only if they have a QR code.

Citizens over 18 years of age who are admitted to a medical institution for urgent and urgent indications without a QR code in electronic or printed form, according to the decree, will conduct an express test to detect coronavirus. The same applies to those patients who come to hospitals by ambulance.

Those who have contraindications to vaccination must present a document confirming this fact, certified by a medical organization, and a paper or electronic QR code with a negative PCR test for coronavirus. In this case, the test must be passed one day before visiting a medical organization (the measure does not apply to those who need emergency and urgent medical care, and those infected with COVID-19 or those who are suspected of having this disease).

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova previously proposed to introduce non-working days in Russia from October 28 to November 7 against the background of a worsening situation with coronavirus. Her initiative was approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin and signed a corresponding decree.

Over the past day, according to the operational headquarters, 35,660 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 1,072 people have died in the last 24 hours. The day before, a record number of citizens died from coronavirus in Russia – 1075. The maximum number of coronavirus infections was recorded on October 23rd – 37,678 people.