Ryan Gosling may play Ken in Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie

At first, Ryan Gosling turned down the role due to a too busy filming schedule. However, the Hollywood star is now in the final stages of negotiations regarding her future role.

Interestingly, the director of the film from the Warner Bros. a performance by Greta Gerwig, who has gained significant popularity with the film “Little Women” and “Lady Bird”. It is also known that the film will begin next year and is likely to be released in 2023. Details of the plot of the tape about the Barbie doll are still unknown.

In an interview with British Vogue, Margot Robbie, who will also act as a producer of the future film, commented that in fact there are many nostalgic associations and stereotypes associated with the Barbie doll in society. Therefore, it will be interesting for her to take part in a project that will help destroy them.

When people hear about Barbie, they think they already know what the movie will be like. But when they find out that the director will be Greta Gerwig, their reaction changes: “Oh, well, maybe I don’t know”,

– shared the actress.

In the meantime, the project is about the life of dolls in the process of filming, fans expect to see Ryan Gosling in the thriller “The Gray Man” from Russo’s Netflix brothers, and Margot Robbie in the drama “Babylon” from director Damien Chazelle.