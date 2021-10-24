Ryan Gosling to play Ken in a Barbie movie

Last summer, Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, known for “Drive” and “Blade Runner 2049”, completed work on the Russo brothers’ action movie “The Gray Man.” His new work may be a Warner Bros painting “Barbie”, based on the history of the iconic Mattel doll.

In the film, Gosling has to play the main character – Ken. As the portal Deadline reported on October 22, citing its own sources, the negotiations have reached the final stage.

Gosling initially turned down the role due to his busy schedule. But, according to insiders, as preparations for filming dragged on, and the studio continued to insist on taking part in the project, a “window” appeared in its schedule.

According to the journalists of the publication, filming may begin as early as next year.

The main role in the film will be played by actress Margot Robbie. She is also one of the producers, writes The Holliwood Reporter.

Barbie is directed and written by Oscar-nominated Greta Gerwig, who directed Lady Bird and Little Women. Noah Baumbach also co-wrote the script. Details of the plot are kept secret.

Previously, the media reported that the shooting of “Barbie” should start in early 2022 at WB Leavesden Studios in London. The movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2023.