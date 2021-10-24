Ryan Reynolds humorously spoke about the election: “Blake made my first time tender and full of love”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

On November 3, the results of the US presidential elections will become known, in which the Democrat Joe Biden is the rival of the current leader of the country, Donald Trump. In some states of the country, voting has already begun. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took part in it yesterday, among other citizens.

For the 43-year-old actor, these were the first elections in the United States (he used to vote only in his native Canada, and later received dual citizenship), so his 33-year-old wife, who had already been in this issue, morally supported him in the voting. As soon as Blake and Ryan cast their votes, they decided to report this important event on Instagram.

At about the same time, the couple published their almost identical joint photos with envelopes confirming that they had voted in the elections. In the signature to them, Blake and Ryan shared their emotions from what happened – and traditionally did it with their characteristic humor.

This is my first vote in America. I would like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so tender and full of love. At first it was very scary, then exciting, and now I’m a little tired, but very proud of myself, – told about the voting Reynolds.

This was Ryan’s first time. Understandably, he was scared. It all happened very quickly. He began to cry. I pretended to cry. After that, he called all his friends, – added Blake.

However, in the comments, subscribers began to discuss not at all the civic duty of the spouses and their sense of humor, but the photoshop, which they noticed in the frame on Blake’s account. The fact is that the photo of the spouses looks almost identical, with the exception of one small detail: in the picture of Reynolds Lively stands barefoot on tiptoes, and already in her picture she appears in sandals as if drawn in a photo editor.

Are these painted heels? Lol!

Am I the only person wondering where in Ryan’s photo Blake’s shoes mysteriously disappeared?

Confused by missing shoes in one of the pictures!

– the subscribers expressed their bewilderment.

By the way, the most attentive followers nevertheless enlarged the picture and made sure that the shoes on Blake’s feet were really drawn in a photo editor. Many even suggested that Ryan will now face a serious showdown with his wife due to the fact that he published their common photo without processing. Others are sure that this is just another joke of the celebrity spouses who regularly tease each other on social networks.