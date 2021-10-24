Saakashvili’s girlfriend announced his separation from his wife

The relationship of ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili with his ex-wife Sandra Roelofs is over. This was stated by a Ukrainian girl politician, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yelizaveta Yasko.

On the air of Channel Five, she said that a statement was made that she and Mikhail are now together. And all past relations are over, both on her part and on the part of the former head of the Odessa region of Ukraine.

At the same time, in a conversation with her, the presenter emphasized that Roelofs published a post in which she stated that this information was a surprise for her. As Yasko said, this question should already be addressed to the ex-wife of Saakashvili herself. “They are no longer husband and wife, this was stated in his statement and our recognition,” added the Rada deputy.

Earlier, Saakashvili himself said that his “past relationship is over.” After that, he and Yelizaveta Yasko “tied their lives” and for several months now they have been living together “as full-fledged partners.”

As for the official wife Sandra Roelofs, the politician called on everyone to show respect to her in this situation. He treats his official wife “with kindness, respect and gratitude for an incredible life together.”

Meanwhile, Yasko also stated that the ex-president of Georgia is in danger and his condition is close to critical. According to her, the politician arrested in Georgia “is determined to fight to the end,” but his health condition on the 22nd day of the hunger strike has significantly deteriorated. Yasko stressed that she was sad to look at her lover, even though this time they were able to talk for about five hours.