Saakashvili’s girlfriend announced the termination of his relationship with his wife :: Society :: RBC

The girl of the ex-president of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili and the Ukrainian deputy from the Servant of the People party Yelizaveta Yasko said that Saakashvili’s relationship with his wife Sandra Roelofs is over. She announced this on the air of Channel Five.

“They [Саакашвили и Рулофс] are no longer husband and wife, this was stated in his statement and our confession. Therefore, I do not see any things here where you need to finish something, ”said Yasko.

When asked whether Saakashvili was officially divorced from Roelofs, Yasko did not answer. “This video says we are family. I think one should understand from the facts. We are conscious adults. How else can you speak? Do we have some kind of polygamy? ”She added.

Saakashvili, after the arrest, reported on the relationship with the deputy of the Rada Yasko



Saakashvili and Yasko reported their relationship in early October. After the politician was detained, a video appeared on Yasko’s Facebook page, where both say that they are together, are in love with each other and “start a new life.” According to Yasko, this video was recorded before Saakashvili’s arrest. The wife of the ex-president of Georgia, Sandra Roelofs, later said that this video was unexpected for her, and the form was completely unacceptable.