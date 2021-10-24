Salma Hayek said that “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” may receive a sequel

He says another bright hero will join the ideal team.

Shot from the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”

Salma Hayek confirmed in a recent interview with ComicBook that The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife could get a sequel.

Hitman’s Bodyguard was a hit, the action-comedy grossing $ 176 million on a $ 30 million budget. The sequel will surely be successful, despite the negative reviews from critics. It is likely that if the audience is warmly received, director Patrick Hughes will film a sequel.

Hayek also hopes there will be a sequel. The actress even hinted at the plot of a potential sequel. According to her, another striking character will join the main characters:

“I hope there will be a sequel. If it is approved, then, as I know, one more person will be added ”.

Hughes also admitted that he already knows roughly who could connect with Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. Of course, I didn’t spoil it:

“I can’t tell because it will reveal the plot.”

The interviewer also asked the director which of the deceased actors would be ideal for the franchise. And Hughes replied that he would love to work with John Candy.

Recall that according to the plot of “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) after the events of the first part will decide to take a vacation and take a break from violence. However, the hero’s rest will be interrupted by the swindler Sonya Kinkade (Hayek), who will ask him to help save her husband, killer Darius (Jackson) from the mafia. The film also stars Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Caroline Goodall and Richard E. Grant.

The premiere of the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” is scheduled for June 16.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFMtNZ-4QpE

