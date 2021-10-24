Samara blogger removed the construction site of the first stage of the Central highway, October 24, 2021 | 63.ru

– Of course, there are not enough roads in Samara !!! But what about private property (the inviolability of which is guaranteed by the Constitution)? – another user asks.

“Our grandchildren will ride on it,” one of the townspeople made a non-optimistic forecast.

The Central Highway is one of the most global projects in the field of transport in the Samara region. Its implementation has been planned since 1965. At that time, the first sketches of the future road appeared in the general plan of Samara. For more than half a century, the highway from the Crimean Square (Uritsky Square. – Approx. ed.) before Rakitovskoe highway wandered from one document to another. We talked about all the twists and turns and changes that have occurred with the project over these almost 60 years.

It is known that the Central will have six lanes. In addition to the roadway, it will be equipped with green sections, paths for cyclists, parking lots and elevated pedestrian crossings. It is possible that the contractors will build a tunnel-type overpass near the Dachnaya station.

One of the main obstacles to the implementation of the project was the lack of funding. The regional authorities did not rule out that a private investor would be attracted to the construction of the highway. And in this case, the passage for motorists will have to be paid. The tax was supposed to vary from 79 rubles for cars to 237 rubles for trucks.