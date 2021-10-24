Sandra Bullock – 56: the best roles of a star owner on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – UNIAN

Sandra Bullock celebrates her birthday on July 26th.

Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock celebrates her 56th birthday on July 26. She is the winner of the prestigious Oscar, as well as the Golden Raspberry for the worst female role in one of the films. Plus, she has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sandra’s first memorable role was in a fantasy action movie “Destroyer“, in which she appeared alongside Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes. Although the film grossed less than $ 60 million at the box office, Sandra was noted for a decent comedic image.

The movie made her a real superstar “Speed“starring Keanu Reeves alongside her. This film was a box office hit, but its sequel was one of Hollywood’s biggest financial failures in 1997.

With the release in 2000 of the film “Miss Congeniality“Sandra Bullock’s career is given a new impetus: in this comedy the actress once again successfully proved her comedic talents. The film grossed more than $ 200 million worldwide, and Bullock herself received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Gracie Hart.

Then Sandra starred in the film “Collision“This picture won three Oscars. Bullock played a small role in the film as a neurotic housewife who, together with her husband, is attacked by African American car thieves. several collective prizes at various film shows and in filmmakers’ guilds.

In 2009 came the comedy “Offer“, which brought Bullock another Golden Globe nomination. According to the plot, a top manager of one of the companies has problems with a visa to the US. And the only way to solve this misunderstanding is to marry his assistant, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Sandra Bullock won an Oscar at the 82nd Academy Awards for her role in the filmInvisible side“Best Actress. Notably, the day before the Oscar, Bullock won the 2009 Golden Raspberry Worst Actress Award for All About Steve. This made her the first actress to win an Oscar.” and Golden Raspberry in one year.

Diana Mogilevich