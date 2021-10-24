Savchenko commented on the detention with a fake COVID certificate – Gazeta.Ru

Former MP Nadezhda Savchenko commented on the incident with her detention with an allegedly fake COVID certificate to the TV channel “Ukraine 24”…

Earlier Savchenko detained at the Boryspil airport, when she and her sister tried to enter Ukraine with fake certificates.

According to her, neither she nor her sister “did not forge, did not order, did not buy any certificates.”

She stressed that information about the state of health is under the protection of the state, no one is given the right to disclose this information, and when crossing the border, no one has the right to demand additional documents from people, except for a passport or a serviceman’s ID. In addition, it is possible to declare a “forgery” of documents only after a comparative examination, the ex-deputy said.

“All these pieces of paper look different. Show at least one original, then you can talk about some fakes, ”Savchenko said.

Previously in the National Police of Ukraine reportedAccording to the results of last week, the police seized almost 200 fake COVID documents, and since the beginning of the year, more than 730 production facilities have been opened based on similar facts.