Scarcity has forced Mercedes to switch to more expensive chips

According to Ola Kallenius, CEO of Daimler, one of the lessons of the global semiconductor shortage is that it’s time to upgrade.

Since 2017, Mercedes-Benz has partnered with NVIDIA to develop hardware platforms for on-board infotainment and AI-based autonomous driving systems. However, in the case of the automaker, the chip shortage was not due to advanced electronics, but to the most basic components.

“These are the simplest components at the lowest price.”– said Mr. Kallenius during an interview, which he gave at the headquarters of Mercedes in the American Atlanta. The biggest problems were low-cost chips like those used to open and close car doors. Therefore, the company decided to replace them with more expensive versions. “Together with the chip makers, we are trying to replace some of the simpler, older components with more modern ones that have more [складских] reserves “– added Mr. Kallenius.

According to him, the entire automotive industry is undergoing similar changes. The global chip shortage has become a serious challenge for an industry with more than a century of history, especially as manufacturers are now seeking to accelerate the transition to “smart” transport. At the beginning of the year, the global auto industry was on the rise: prices for cars were growing, and with them profits. But optimism dropped sharply after the pandemic forced chip makers in Malaysia to cut off the supply of automotive electronics, and production forecasts collapsed for the entire global auto industry.

“Let’s just admit that we will have to live in uncertainty until this instability goes away. Most of our clients understand us – they also read the newspapers and know that something is going on. “– concluded Mr. Kallenius.