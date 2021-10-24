Selena Gomez in Cooking Show Season 2 Trailer

The star of the Wizards of Waverly Place series will once again delight you with culinary recipes.

Selena Gomez seriously decided to take up cooking. During the period of pandemic and quarantine, her own show “Selena + Chef” became a real hit. The first season of the project aired on HBO Max. The actress demonstrated that gourmet meals can be prepared without even leaving home.

The show is filmed in the kitchen. Its participants are ten chefs who tell you how best to cook a dish, share tips and secrets. The program quickly gained popularity when many people were forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus, not knowing what to do with themselves.

Selena recently revealed that the second season of the cookery show is coming soon. The principle will remain the same. The actress will meet the chefs at home in the kitchen and prepare delicious meals with them.

The project was announced on Twitter. In a short video, the screen star says she’s back in the kitchen and promises even more goodies and more guests.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUcJMjw18-g

In the first season of the show, actress Selena Gomez introduced the tradition of donating ten thousand dollars at the end of each episode to a charity that the participant of the program chose. In the new season, she promises to continue making donations.

The first air of the second season of the cooking show will take place on January 21st.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Veronika Alpatova