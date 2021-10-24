Shiba Inu meme price has renewed its all-time high

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has renewed its all-time high at $ 0.00004447. Over the course of a day, the meme cryptocurrency has risen in price by 47%, which allowed it to take 11th place in the ranking by capitalization among digital assets, according to CoinGecko.

At the time of writing, SHIB is trading near $ 0.0000416. Capitalization of the asset exceeded $ 20 billion.

Binance SHIB / USDT daily chart. Data: TradingView.



On Wednesday, October 20, the public.com investment platform, which launched crypto trading earlier this month, included SHIB as a supported asset. After that, the project’s Twitter account suggestedthat online broker Robinhood could take a similar step.

Shiba Inu ($ SHIB) is now available for members with access to crypto. pic.twitter.com/hpbGIgHIEX – Public.com (@public) October 20, 2021

On October 21, the head of Robinhood, Vlad Tenev, gave an interview to the host of Mad Money on CNBC, Jim Kramer. When asked if the online broker is going to open up access to Shiba Inu to customers, he refused to confirm or deny rumors about a possible listing, which only fueled the community’s interest in the cryptocurrency.

Another meme cryptocurrency is available on the Robinhood platform – Dogecoin (DOGE). In January-March 2021, 62% of the company’s digital asset-related revenue came from DOGE trading.

The large-scale rally Shiba Inu has been going on for several weeks. At the beginning of the month, the cryptocurrency surpassed Uniswap, Avalanche and Litecoin in terms of capitalization.

Recall that in September, the Coinbase bitcoin exchange launched SHIB trading. Its price skyrocketed by 33%.

