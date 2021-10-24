Shoigu pointed to an atypical detail in the campaign with Putin

https://ria.ru/20211024/shoygu-1756015927.html

Shoigu revealed a secret about Putin’s tent

Shoigu pointed out an atypical detail in the campaign with Putin – Russia news today

Shoigu revealed a secret about Putin’s tent

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke about an unusual heater that was installed in the tent of Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent vacation in … RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T14: 19

2021-10-24T14: 19

2021-10-24T15: 00

society

Sergei Shoigu

vladimir putin

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1a/1751856153_0-0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_d5ae2ef3d56016ddf97a7145010efee3.jpg

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke about the unusual heater that was installed in the tent of Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent vacation in the taiga. the hearth is where the golden key is, and this magic door, and all the other things. This aroused such a lively and genuine cheerful interest. Because we have never seen such a thing, and then suddenly, “Shoigu told journalist Pavel Zarubin on the air of the Rossiya TV channel. -1 “in the program” Moscow. Kremlin. Putin. ” “In any case, thanks to the guys who prepared this expedition, they made sure that it was really warm,” the head of the military department said. When asked how he manages to invite the president to the taiga with him from year to year, Shoigu noted, that “we still need to figure out who is pulling whom.” According to the army general, he once showed Putin an international magazine about nature, in which a foreign traveler talks about amazing Russian places. “I was there, I went there, I saw this. And there are photographs. He says:” Well, that’s why he was able, and so on. why? And literally the next year we were in this very place, “the minister explained how such expeditions usually begin.

https://ria.ru/20210926/sibir-1751839022.html

https://ria.ru/20210906/putin-1748798408.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

“Cozy” – Shoigu looked into Putin’s tent while hiking in the taiga Russian President Vladimir Putin spent the night in the taiga during his vacation in Siberia. After fishing and swimming on a boat, where the head of state caught a pike, the vacationers stopped in tents in the dark. Putin spent time around the fire and showed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu an unusual “fireplace” that was installed in the tent. 2021-10-24T14: 19 true PT0M18S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1a/1751856153_160-0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_1e3d8685151606991df7162d9e4387e7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, sergey shoigu, vladimir putin, russia