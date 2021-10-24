Shoigu spoke about an unusual heater in Putin’s tent in the taiga | News | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a painted hearth in his tent while spending the night in the taiga, as in the tale of Buratino. On October 24, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serey Shoigu told about this.

“I myself saw such a heater for the first time. The canvas is like that, but a fireplace is painted on it. And it reminded me of Buratino: remember, the hearth is where the golden key is, and this magic door and all the other things, “he said on the air of the Russia-1 TV channel in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin ”in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The minister shared that the heater aroused “lively and genuine cheerful interest” because no one had seen such a thing before.

Answering the question of how he manages to invite the Russian leader with him to the taiga every time, Shoigu replied that “we still need to figure out who is pulling whom.”

The Minister of Defense said that he once showed Putin an international magazine about nature, in which a foreign traveler described amazing places in Russia, and literally the next year he and the president were in the same place.

On September 26, it was reported that the head of state spent the night in a tent in the taiga during his vacation in Siberia. Then on the published footage was the very hearth about which Shoigu spoke.

Also during a walk, the director of the Sayano-Shushensky nature reserve Gennady Kiselev showed Putin the den, noting that there are about 600 bears in this area. Also, the Russian leader took a boat ride down the river, while he himself was at the helm.

Users of the Chinese social network Sina Weibo, in turn, shared their impressions of the video from the vacation of the President of Russia and the Minister of Defense in the Siberian taiga. Many Chinese people praised Putin’s resilience, stressing that such an image of the president of Russia creates the image of a strong country.