Shoigu spoke about the painted hearth in Putin’s tent

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on the Russia-1 TV channel in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program that during their recent trip to Siberia, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a heater in the form of a drawn hearth, like in the Pope’s little room. Carlo.

“I myself saw such a heater for the first time. The canvas is like that, but there is a fireplace painted on it,” Shoigu noted, adding that it reminded him of the tale of Buratino.

“It aroused such a lively and genuine cheerful interest. Because we have never seen such a thing, and then all of a sudden,” Shoigu admitted.

He also thanked those who prepared this expedition for taking care to keep it warm.

When the minister was asked how he manages to invite Putin to the taiga from year to year, he replied: “We still need to figure out who is pulling whom.”

Shoigu explained that one of these expeditions began after Putin saw an international nature magazine in which a foreign traveler talked about amazing Russian places and published photographs. “And literally the next year we were in this very place,” the Minister of Defense said.