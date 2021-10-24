Sina (China): Do apples go bad quickly if left for a long time? Three secrets on how to keep them fresh and tasty for longer! | Society | Inosmi

It is the season of fruits and vegetables in the yard, so there is a wide variety of different fruits on the market counters now. And most of all – apples, because this is always the first choice … INOSMI, 23.10.2021

Fruits and vegetables can go bad quickly if stored improperly. But there are many tips on how to prolong the freshness of foods. So an author from China shared his personal secrets on how to make apples last longer and not spoil, staying tasty and fresh.

It is the season of fruits and vegetables in the yard, so there is a wide variety of different fruits on the market counters now. And most of all – apples, because this is always the first choice of buyers: the volume of apple cultivation is very large, they taste good, and the nutritional value is high. Therefore, many people now buy apples, but sometimes they buy more than they need and keep them at home. If they don’t finish eating apples, they are afraid to store them, fearing that they will quickly go bad, so they need to learn a few secrets of keeping apples! These secrets are very important, and today I will tell you how to make apples last longer and do not spoil, while staying tasty and fresh!

First, choose healthy apples. When buying fruits, pay attention to the fact that they are of proper ripeness, without a trace of pests and bruises. Such apples will last longer, because if the apples are already gnawed by pests or have marks on the skin, they will spoil faster. It is best not to leave such apples for a long time, eat them immediately after purchase.

Second, pay attention to the temperature of the storage location. Autumn is the best time to store apples on the balcony. But if the temperature is not low enough and there is air circulation in the storage area, they will deteriorate. Avoid air circulation around the apple storage area. It is best to store apples between -1 ° C and + 8 ° C. If the temperature drops below –2 ° C, the apples will freeze, and if it is above + 8 ° C, the freshness period will be greatly reduced.





Third, maintain a certain humidity. It is best to keep apples wrapped in something that can prevent moisture from evaporating. Since the air humidity is relatively low in autumn and winter, prolonged exposure to a dry room accelerates the evaporation of moisture from apples. As a result, they will become unpalatable. In a room where apples are kept, you should often spray water on the floor or fruit baskets, tie them around and store them at a low temperature to reduce evaporation and keep them fresh for a long time.

When buying apples, choose organic varieties, they will taste sweet, crunchy and high in liquid content. Do not forget that apples are rich in natural juice, vitamins, cellulose, pectin and other useful substances. This is a fruit that is suitable for both children and adults!