Singer Rihanna became a billionaire and richest female musician – Ministry of Finance

Singer Rihanna has become a billionaire and the richest female musician in the world, according to Forbes USA. The publication estimates her fortune at $ 1.7 billion.

►Subscribe to the “Ministry of Finance” Facebook page:

top financial news

Among the richest women in show business, she is second only to TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, whose fortune, according to the Forbes Real-Time rating, is $ 2.7 billion.

The bulk of Rihanna’s fortune ($ 1.4 billion) comes from her share in the cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, which, according to Forbes USA, is 50%. A significant part of the amount is the singer’s shares in the lingerie manufacturer Savage X Fenty. In addition, part of the money was brought to her by musical and acting activities.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty 2017. This is her joint venture with the French holding LVMH, run by the richest man in Europe, Bernard Arnault. The publication notes that the company has set itself the goal of being inclusive: it provides a wide range of shades of products for women with different skin colors.

Read also: Jeff Bezos has lost the status of the richest billionaire

“Rihanna also wins due to the generous ratings that analysts provide to other cosmetics companies,” notes Forbes USA. For example, estimates from manufacturers like Estee Lauder and L’Oreal exceed their annual revenues by 7.5 times or more. Fenty Beauty is worth $ 2.8 billion, according to Forbes USA.