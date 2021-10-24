Six tech trends that will come into use in the next 10 years

Live shopping

Last week it became known that YouTube wants to try out a new feature that could become a permanent feature of video hosting. About it it says on the official blog of Google, which owns the platform.

We are talking about the ability to make a purchase directly from video broadcasts. The YouTube Holiday Stream and Shop will kick off on November 15th. As part of testing, the function will only be available to a limited number of people. During the week, YouTube users will be able to browse a catalog of products from Samsung, Walmart and Verizon that were featured in the video.

The catalog will be available by clicking the “basket” button. There it will be possible to postpone the things you like and make a purchase without leaving the video hosting site.

In the future, Google plans to integrate shopping tools into the platform forever. If successful, YouTube will become a competitor to large international online stores, for example, Amazon, and the user will be able to make purchases while watching videos, sitting on the couch.

Humanoid robots

In 10 years, robotics will undergo many changes, Oleg Kivokurtsev, co-founder of Promobot, told Gazeta.Ru. According to him, first of all, voice interfaces will be actively used to control the majority of devices. This will be driven by advances in speech recognition systems and linguistic bases, as well as the trend towards non-contact device monitoring.

“The second trend will be unmanned vehicles, they will go through all legislative processes and become a full-fledged part of our life. The third trend will be that robots will perform everyday human tasks. This will be due to the fact that the component base will become cheaper, and solutions for long-term capacitive batteries will enter the market, ”Kivokurtsev said.

In addition, full-fledged humanoid robots will appear that will perform complex tasks.

No property

In 10 years, most things and services will be provided by subscription only. At the same time, people will not even think about owning something. Such a forecast gives Gizmodo portal with links to many studies.

It’s all about the servers that are required to run a large number of devices and applications, and for which companies have to pay. When a consumer pays a one-time fee, it doesn’t help the company pay for the uptime of its servers — it simply loses money.

That is why many corporations began to switch to a new model of earnings, providing in-demand functions for a monthly payment.

However, the modern generation also played a role in shaping this trend. People have become more experience and emotion oriented than owning. In addition, for some, owning things comes with a certain responsibility that many would like to avoid.

Familiar phones will no longer be

In the future, smartphones will be able to completely change their appearance, notes Forbes portal.

Thus, they will look like transparent displays that you can interact with in a familiar way. AR technology can serve as the basis for the creation of transparent smartphones. With these technologies, the display will track the movement of the user’s fingers and respond to them as if they were touched.

Some experts believe that in the future there will be a device that fits over the eye like an ophthalmic lens.

The head of Avast’s representative office in Russia and the CIS, Alexei Fedorov, during a conversation with Gazeta.Ru noted that not only the type of smartphone will change, but also its functions.

“Most likely, we will be able to manage our entire life, all its aspects through our smartphone. Most likely, they will be connected to massive databases controlled by artificial intelligence, ”the expert noted.

Teleportation is possible

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told publication of The Information, how in 2030 people will teleport using VR and AR technologies.

It is about “moving” your avatar or hologram into a virtual space, where you can communicate with other users using the effect of presence.

“Just imagine, instead of making a video call or wasting time traveling, you just snap your fingers and ‘teleport’. And here you are sitting in your friend’s living room, and he is on his couch, and it seems to everyone that you two are in the same place, “Zuckerberg gave an example.

The benefit of “teleportation” based on augmented or virtual reality is that it can reduce travel time, as well as reduce carbon dioxide emissions from fuel combustion, which contribute to climate change, said the head of Facebook.

In addition, according to Zuckerberg, AR glasses of the future will work like the human mind, that is, freely share information and take action when the owner wants it.

The gadget will support typing using a virtual keyboard. For this, a bracelet will be attached to the set of glasses, which will read the movements of the hands.

AI golden time

In the future, AI will become more versatile and will be able to solve various problems, becoming the basis of many processes, says Tatyana Danielyan, deputy director for research and development at ABBYY.

“The same machine learning algorithm can be used, conditionally, both to extract license plates in a video stream and to recognize restaurant signs. The data used in training and testing AI technologies will be available to everyone. This data will be dynamically replenished. This data will have such attributes as time, reliability, consistency, coherence, usability. Data that contains personal information, for example, photographs of a person, his surname, etc., will be encrypted and also used in training and testing, ”said the interlocutor of Gazeta.Ru.