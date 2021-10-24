Ksenia Sobchak is a hero of our time. No, what can you do ?! That means time! Here she is again in the round-up of world-class secular news. Can we consider as such the wedding of the ex-Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation 60-year-old Andrei Vavilov and 24-year-old Russian show jumping girl Sophie-Antoinette Delois in Italy? In terms of persons, it is unlikely, but in terms of scope, very even. Italian option: private jet from Russia, booked luxury hotel Grand Hotel Tremezzo, where a room costs 600 euros per night, views of Lake Como, festive spaghetti with seafood and mozzarella …

Lord, what am I carrying? What spaghetti? Do not draw, gentlemen, someone else’s festive table (crossed out) the world, based on your own meager ideas about life. Ksenia Sobchak lives in a different world. As, in fact, Vavilov – in anamnesis who has two more marriages and charges, according to State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein, of involvement in a number of corruption crimes, with an estimate of damage to the budget at more than $ 2 billion. And the guests invited to the celebration: Maxim Galkin, Dmitry Nagiyev, bloggers Sabina Agalarova and Natalya Butkevich, Managing Director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow, millionaire Alexander Sher and others – they are not with us either. And none of us will ever get into their world, even on an excursion – “space” tourism is expensive and inaccessible.

Ksenia Sobchak is the host of the wedding. With all his injuries, mental and physical, after a recent fatal accident. Yes, she suffered too! You must feel sorry for her too! And you’re all about the corpse … The deceased Tarasova doesn’t care, but Ksyusha is alive! And it hurts. On the soul and on the body.

However, the concussion voiced by Xenia could have already passed, and there is no need for irony: they say, what is there to shake! There is no man smarter than Sobchak in Russia. Because she learned well how to live in order to live. “Live, not exist!” – as the spouse of another presenter sang all at the same wedding.

How should you live? And this is how Sobchak should be. She has a job that pays a lot of money, for this money she delightfully lives with her family, which she wishes for others. You can’t – see how others can. She, Vavilov, others of the above. Condemn, curse, cry for a boomerang, envy, hate, adore – do what you want. Sobchak, for example, doesn’t care. She is in chocolate, even when she is in a different substance.

Because each time has its own, almost mathematical model of success. Today it is greed, heartlessness, hypocrisy and disregard for any morality, raised to the level of self-promotion. Whoever can get a Eurovaccine (and without it, Italy has a two-week quarantine for arrivals, and in general, today Russians can fly to this country only for treatment, training, to sick relatives … but, apparently, not all and not always) and Lake Como ; who can not – to that lockdown and mortgage housing, built on a former landfill.

So it turns out that Sobchak’s behavior is the only one true today of all possible. Of course, in the event that you want success, the connections that follow, as well as money and everything that is bought with them. Therefore, let’s stop condemning Xenia: she just has such a job. Nothing personal, nothing social, neither moral nor immoral – just a naked and very frank, very revealing path to success on a cosmic scale of today.

And you, from the Earth, shout at them, shout. In space, as well as on the shores of Lake Como, you still can’t hear …