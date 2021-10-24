Speaker of the Estonian Parliament said about the critical situation in the country due to COVID-19

The speaker of the Estonian parliament, Juri Ratas, said that the country is on the brink of disaster due to the situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19.

This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the post of the speaker of parliament on his Facebook page.

“We are in a critical situation – on the brink of disaster … In recent days, there have been dire reports from Estonian hospitals, planned treatment in several places has been largely closed, and the medical staff is exhausted … We need clear and concrete measures to prevent the spread virus – right up to the declaration of a state of emergency, “he wrote.

Ratas noted that the number of patients requiring inpatient treatment is growing rapidly. The politician urged Estonians to comply with anti-coronavirus measures and consult a doctor if they feel unwell.

Earlier, the head of the WHO emergency program, Michael Ryan, said that an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus is expected in Europe, including against the background of easing restrictions in many countries.