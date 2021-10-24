Spectators noticed the Easter egg in the first episode of the “Squid Games” – Gazeta.Ru

Netflix users spotted the Easter egg in the first episode of the Korean drama Squid Game. It is reported by Independent…

In the final episode, it is revealed that Oh Il-nam, a TV show character called “The Old Man,” is in fact the mastermind behind the deadly trials.

He presumably dies in Episode 6, but returns in the finale where he tells hero Song Ki Hoon that he created games after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. According to Il-nam, he did this in order to “feel alive.”

The audience drew attention to the behavior of the hero during the test “Red light, green light”. They noted that the man does not look scared while running, despite the fact that the robot will shoot him if it fixes his steps.

As the Independent notes, at one stage Il-nam does move, but the robot does not kill him. According to fans of the series, this proves that the game has been “protecting” its creator all the time.

Earlier this became knownthat The Squid Game became the most watched project in Netflix history. Since September 17, when it premiered, the show has been watched 111 million times.

The Squid Game is a multibillion-dollar series about a merciless survival game. The project breaks all records in views, memes based on its motives have flooded social networks – and even competitors praise the creators of the drama for their courage and originality. Educators from different countries have already complained scenes of brutal murders that children began to act out at school after watching the show. More about the “Squid Game” – in material “Gazeta.Ru”…