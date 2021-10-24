Steven Seagal Names Background for Baldwin’s Weapon Tragedy on Set | News | News

Stephen Seagal, a militant actor, martial artist, diplomat and special envoy for Russian-American issues, said what caused the death of Galina Hutchins, the cameraman for the film Rust. He shared his expert considerations on the air of the Solovyov LIVE YouTube channel on October 24.

The tragedy on the set of Rust, where cameraman Galina Hutchins was killed by a fake weapon, is similar to the 1993 incident, when Bruce Lee’s son Brandon Lee was killed by an improperly loaded pistol during the filming of The Raven. Segal investigated the reasons and proved his version.

“Then they hired specialists, but they were not professional enough. Perhaps they used the weapon provided for filming just to shoot. It turned out that a real bullet remained in the weapon. That is, they took out the gunpowder, but left the primer (a chemical and / or a device that starts the combustion of an explosive that pushes a projectile out of the barrel. – Ed.), “Segal explained.

The actor is sure that Hutchins died because the weapon, which was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges, fired live ammunition. And this is the result of terrible negligence. Sigal also said that there were rumors that the person responsible for the props was just starting to engage in this profession.

“This is a terrible situation, and it didn’t happen because the weapon exploded, it was a live bullet. Apparently, there was some kind of negligence at the level of those who work with the props. It is not clear how it happened that the person in charge of the props gave a loaded weapon. In this case, the gun was handed over to the assistant director, who then handed it to Alec and said that it would be safe to shoot with the gun. Such a warning is always given, ”added the gunfighting expert.

Segal emphasized that the 44 Magnum revolver is very powerful, and people often do not understand that one wrong move can result in a shot that will kill a person. He said that people are demanding that someone be responsible for such incidents, perhaps the government, but there is a props department on the set. He is responsible for handling weapons and is 100% responsible for what happens to him on the set.

“I can say that the weapons used as props are conventional weapons that can fire blank and live bullets. Therefore, everyone involved in props should be especially careful when working with revolvers and shotguns, ”concluded Sigal.

On October 21, American actor Alec Baldwin, during the shooting of one of the scenes, fired a weapon and wounded two people – director of photography Galina Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

The shooting on the set was to be carried out with blank cartridges, and before firing the assistant told Baldwin that there were no live rounds in the pistol. However, the fragments touched the operator and the director. Hutchins was seriously injured and was taken by helicopter to the local trauma center, where she died. The director of the film, Sousa, was hospitalized, but, according to the latest information, has already been discharged.

The deceased has an eight-year-old son, Andros, named after her maiden name Andrusevich, as a sign of respect for her Eastern European roots. Hutchins was a native of the Ukrainian SSR and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, she retained the citizenship of the country, despite working and living in the United States.

Living in Ukraine, Anatoly and Olga Andrusevich – Galina’s parents – were “beside themselves with grief” when Galina’s husband Matthew told them about what had happened. They demand that the guilty be punished.

Prior to the Baldwin incident, weapons on set had “accidentally” fired twice already. The actor’s understudy on Saturday, October 16, accidentally fired two shots after being told that the pistol was out of ammunition.

In addition, it was revealed that a few hours before the incident, half a dozen workers had left the set, protesting against working conditions and ignoring safety precautions.

On October 23, it became known that Alec Baldwin had arrived at the farewell ceremony with Galina Hutchins. The operator was bid farewell in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Later, the American Film Institute established a fellowship named after cinematographer Galina Hutchins, who died in an accident while filming Rust.