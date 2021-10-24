Swearing Vadim Samoilov pushed Mikhalk, but did not outplay Shnur

Vadim Samoilov, ex-member of the historical and really great rock group “Agatha Christie”, managed to trample this very greatness into a stinking muck of abomination, hatred and redneck gopnation, dropping into Yekaterinburg for the Ural Music Night festival, as he could not, even strongly trying, not a single enemy of Russia, if he suddenly intended to deprive us of the remnants of bright feelings according to the old and bright rock legend …

I believe that the plot of a high-profile scandal is well known to many readers of “MK” from the news lightning. Now about the details, from which, as you know, the gnarled grin of the devil looms. Within the framework of the Ural Musical Night, a large festival with a history and a decent reputation, which the organizers have created and nurtured for years, Vadim Samoilov was scheduled to perform at one of the venues – in the famous Yeltsin Center for the whole country and the whole civilized world.

However, until now nothing is known about what and how Samoilov sang there. He parted long ago (for personal, creative, ideological, ideological and other reasons) with his brother Gleb, who mainly composed the music and songs of Agatha Christie. Since then, unlike his younger brother, who created the successful Matrixx group after Agatha, he could not boast of any special creative efficiency. But I must think that he sang and played there. However, neither social networks, nor the media did not attach any importance or publicity to this apparently insignificant circumstance. But it was widely and loudly announced what and how Vadim Samoilov spoke there, if the verb “speak” is allowed to designate a stream of verbal feces, in which the main salt was not even obscene vocabulary (it would be fine with it), but animal hatred for everything and everyone who, according to Mr. Samoilov, “is engaged in anti-state counter-propaganda.”

According to the tribune, there are three such villains: LGBT (called an unprintable word), “greyhounds and stupid liberals” and the Yeltsin Center itself, which hospitably opened the doors and left the stage for its detractor, as it turned out. That is why the scandal has acquired a particularly obscene piquancy. Samoilov flaunted with daring: they say, here, he came to the “den” and “voiced the position.”

He even referred to Sergei Shnurov: they say, he also swears, and everyone is happy. But no: in Shnur, almost like in Pushkin, Lermontov or the Soviet Count Tolstoy (Alexei, not Lev), every word, even swearing, is artistically attached to a higher intention, and not so that a tyap-blooper. “Bavarian pub,” commented Samoilov’s oral escapades on the Web. The times of the beer putsch of Aloizych? There is a smell, yes. But more – local, station-homeless, where rather not the smell of good beer, but stagnant urine …

The team of the Yeltsin Center also did not remain in debt, reined in the “hero”: “Unlike him, we are committed to universal values ​​and liberal ideals, among which in the first place is respect for people of different views, races and sexual orientations. And disrespect for those who offend and humiliate them. ” The director of the festival Evgeny Gorenburg also apologized for the “ward”. Didn’t expect the type, because they are friends. And it’s nice, even kiss passionately. But V. Samoilov did not fall from the moon, a famous fruit, and even being friends, dragging it among the dozen festival sites to the “liberal den” named after Yeltsin is like throwing a fox into a chicken coop. In addition, brutalized. And all the brutality of Samoilov has long been evident – whether sober, drunk, it doesn’t even matter – since old near-Kremlin gatherings …

In general, after the fight, everyone waved their hands. And the real fight, staged by Sergei Mikhalk in Ukrainian Poltava with some idiot bukharik, instantly faded in the hot news, and the rebellious rocker of protest Belarus, long banned from entering the “united and strong” Russia, may also consider himself a victim of Samoilov’s demarche.

Full “speech” (I insist on quotation marks so as not to destroy the meaning of the word at all) can be found on the Web, in the newspaper this is irreproducible not only because of cave fornication, but also because of the strict standards of piety, which are closely watched and severely punished the guilty Roskomnadzor. And often – and the prosecutor’s office. But these are only if they are disagreeable, these are those who think differently, disliked … And Samoilov is just agreeable. Therefore, unlike the “greyhound liberals”, of course, it will not bear anything. Rather, the “greyhounds” and “blunt-snouted” will carry. For being caught under the arm (or under the boneless tongue) with their ears. For the same reason, I do not exclude, burning tears over the ex-rocker’s roulades are being shed in chorus by the leading state propagandists of tight Russia – from Simonyan to Solovyov, from Skabeyeva to Popov, and even Kuzichev and Sheinin – for the same reason. There is a suspicion that they, in sweet bliss, word for word to the comma, would reproduce in their mouthpieces their brother out of hatred for “the enemies of a united and strong Russia”, and nizz – Roszhezhkomnadzor … Therefore, they will simply praise …

“LGBT, these are these, (unprintable) where you want each other, just don’t tell us,” – for some reason, standing with a guitar, the spiritual and strong ex-rocker Samoilov (the forefathers of rock together with Tchaikovsky turned over in their graves) severely punished the sodomites. Who told him what and where? When? Why is he so angry? Maybe, before going on stage, someone wetly whispered a shameful obscenity in your ear? For a long time, and so everyone hid, or even fled, grabbing the children and hastily collected knapsacks – under the threat of reprisals and bloodletting, generously promised by guardians like Samoilov and friends-“statesmen”. And federal tribunes, unlike Samoilov and others like him, for objections or at least explanations, and not just for stories, they have not been provided for a long time …

On the Internet – srach and a storm sown by Samoilov. However, this storm, even without Samoilov, does not die down here for a day – “an eternal battle, we only dream of peace” … Some say – “handsome”, some – “floated squalor”, depending on the resource. Some – about Morrison (The Doors), who, “extinguished, was talking more and more about the Universe and Blake, and not about … I will not repeat, so as not to get dirty.” Voltaire is also remembered with his mythological definition: “I strongly disagree with what you say, but I will give my life so that you have the right to say it.” Like, he says, leave him alone …

But with this right, Vadim Samoilov is all right. It is protected not only by the law, but by the entire propaganda mainstream, into which an extremely marginal sediment basin has militarily mutated until recently. There is only one simple answer: why is this right, suffered by Voltaire, Samoilov and others like him are sent with peremptory threats, violence, suppression, bullying, while the objects of their hatred, on the contrary, appeal to freedom, equality, brotherhood, universal love, respect , tolerance, and the only radical tool in their arsenal of disagreement and resistance is handshake, another nominee for which has now become simply more for them …