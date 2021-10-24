https://ria.ru/20211025/taliby-1756056293.html

Taliban appreciated Putin’s words about their possible exclusion from the list of terrorists

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The Afghan Foreign Ministry welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on the possibility of excluding the Taliban * from the list of terrorist organizations, said Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Kahar Balkhi. Earlier, the Russian leader, speaking at the Valdai Forum, said that a decision should be made at the UN level Moscow will move in this direction. According to him, the Taliban count on positive relations with the international community on the basis of the principle of reciprocity. In early September, it became known about the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund rule of the Taliban * and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

