Taliban Launches Work-in-Trade Program for Wheat

KABUL, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Afghanistan’s new government has launched a wheat-for-work program in Kabul, the country’s public consultation agency said the project will focus on managing surface water resources in the mountains around Kabul and preventing flooding in the city. … It is expected that under the program, about 40 thousand people will be able to get such work in Kabul, more than 65 thousand tons of wheat will be distributed. Various officials and employees of ministries appointed by the Taliban attended the launch ceremony on Sunday. In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against Afghan government forces, entered Kabul on August 15, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport in Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first rule of the Taliban * and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia

