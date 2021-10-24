Tarantino would like to film “Rambo” with Adam Driver

We continue to monitor how Quentin chooses the final project for himself.

Tarantino’s thoughts about the film, which would become his swan song, turn into a fascinating series. He once planned to end his career with a remake of Reservoir Dogs. Then he said that he would not mind the “Kill Bill” triquel. And now he called it a cool idea to remake the action movie “Rambo: First Blood” with Adam Driver instead of Sylvester Stallone. The franchise about the brutal Vietnam veteran is as milestone in the history of pop culture and Sly’s career as the series of films about the boxer Rocky. However, the failure of the last Rambo of 2019 made it clear that the franchise in its current form has exhausted itself. Going back to the title of the first part, it really would not have been in the way of fresh blood.

Now Tarantino is in full swing promoting the novelization “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” And on the podcast The Big Picture, which the director wandered in as part of this endeavor, he stated that a potential Rambo remake should remain faithful to the original David Morrell novel rather than Ted Kotcheff’s 1982 film.

“If I wanted to make a great film, of which I’m confident, I would film Morrell’s work, – said the director. – I did not reshoot the tape based on its motives, but took the novel as a basis. Kurt Russell would play the sheriff and Adam Driver would play Rambo. David Morrell has such fantastic dialogues that every time you read it, you want to say them out loud. If you need to do a worthwhile thing – everything is here. “

At the end of the book, Rambo dies, and Tarantino also sees sense in such an outcome. Initially, during the work on “First Blood”, a similar scenario was also considered, however, after the test shows it was rejected. Rambo survived and spawned a franchise that was successful to a certain point. The alternate ending still exists though. And who knows, maybe one day there will be a whole alternative film.