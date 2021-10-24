The accused of fictitious vaccination against COVID was banned from leaving St. Petersburg :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation



The Primorsky District Court refused the investigation to arrest the general practitioner of the St. Academician Pavlov Rajab Mirzekhanov, accused of taking bribes for fictitious vaccination against COVID-19, and chose a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the united press service of the courts of St. Petersburg.

They clarified that Mirzekhanov is charged under paragraph a of part 5 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code (taking a bribe by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or by an organized group), which provides for a maximum punishment of 12 years in prison.

“The totality of evidence confirming the need to elect Mirzekhanov guards and the impossibility of achieving the goals of the preliminary investigation and legal proceedings by applying a less severe measure has not been presented to the court,” it was reported.

In this regard, the court decided to prohibit the accused from certain actions, including leaving the city and visiting public places. In addition, he is prohibited from using communications, communicating with witnesses and approaching the hospital. I.P. Pavlova is closer than 5 km.