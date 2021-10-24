The authorities of the Shilovsky district will pay for the funeral of those killed in the explosion at the plant – News – the city of Ryazan on the city website RZN.info

The authorities of the Shilovsky region will pay for the funeral of those killed during the explosion at the plant

The authorities of the Shilovsky district have taken upon themselves all the expenses for the funeral of those killed in the explosion at the plant in the village of Lesnoy. Also, families will receive financial assistance, the amount of which is currently being determined.

The authorities of the Shilovsky district have taken upon themselves all the expenses for the funeral of those killed in the explosion at the plant in the village of Lesnoy. Also, families will receive financial assistance, the amount of which is currently being determined, reports TASS with reference to the head of the district administration Vladimir Lukantsov.

Rescuers on Saturday, October 23, completed the analysis of debris in the workshop, where an explosion killed 17 people.

“Tsentrospas, which worked for us, and the main group of rescuers from the main department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region left us. Partially the group remained, as forensic specialists and investigators are working. The main stage of the operation with the involvement of people and equipment, the dismantling of the rubble has been completed, “Lukantsov noted.

He added that the district authorities have undertaken all the costs of the funeral of the victims and will provide their families with material assistance, and a headquarters has been created at the school of the village to provide social assistance to people. An individual psychologist works with each of the 17 families.

Let us remind you that on the morning of October 22 in the village of Lesnoy, Shilovsky District, an explosion at Ryazryad LLC on the territory of the Elastic Synthetic Fiber Plant killed 17 people. The fire was preceded by an explosion due to a disruption in the technological process in the shop for the production of gunpowder.

A criminal case was initiated.

Monday, October 25, in the Ryazan region is declared a day of mourning in connection with the death of people at the plant.

An emergency regime was introduced in the village of Lesnoy.

The preliminary cause of the explosion is known.

Bodies are identified by DNA testing.

The families of those killed in the explosion in the Shilovsky district will be paid one million rubles each. Governor Nikolai Lyubimov announced this on the VKontakte page.