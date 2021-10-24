The bankrupt SsangYong will be sold to an electric bus startup. Reedus

Founded in 2015, an electric bus startup buys South Korean brand SsangYong. At the end of last year, the company, known in Russia as a manufacturer of reliable Rexton, Musso and Korando SUVs based on Daimler-Benz technologies, filed for bankruptcy.

Poor financial performance and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic were too hard for SsangYong. Nearly a year later, the debt-ridden automaker is likely to be sold to a young Korean startup called Edison Motors, and not for all that much money.

Nikkei Asia estimates the deal with Edison Motors at approximately $ 260 million. It is expected to be completed by the end of November.

The Edison Motors brand was founded in 2015 to manufacture electric buses.

E-FIBIRD electric bus device Edison motors

The company sees the purchase of SsangYong as an opportunity to enter the growing electric passenger car market with a well-known brand.

About ten years ago, the SsangYong brand was already in a financial crisis. Then it was acquired by the Indian company Mahinda & Mahindra, which became the majority shareholder, but the state of SsangYong has remained steadily difficult in recent years. Last year, SsangYong’s production fell by 20% to only about 106,000 vehicles.

In July of this year, SsangYong unveiled sketches of the angular X200 SUV, which has been unanimously dubbed the “Korean Jeep Wrangler.”

Sketch X200 SsangYong

This rival Ford Bronco could have saved the company by entering the US market. It is likely that the deal with Edison will help realize these plans.