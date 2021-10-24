The Cabinet did not support the law on punishment for violation of election promises :: Politics :: RBC

As pre-election promises, Nilov defined “a clearly defined and unconditional obligation during the election campaign <...> to perform in the future, if elected <...>, a certain action or a set of actions within the framework of the fulfillment (implementation) of the powers established by law ( rights) of a person holding such elective offices, or to refrain from performing them. “

In an explanatory note, the deputy pointed out that it is necessary “as quickly as possible” to eliminate the practice of politicians not to fulfill their pre-election promises.

The government responded by saying that the draft used “non-specific assessment formulations.” Kambin considered such phrases “failure to take all measures depending on him”, “a clearly defined commitment given in an unconditional form” and “to make in the future.” In the government’s view, language that is too general can lead to arbitrary enforcement.

In addition, there is no statistics in the explanatory note that would confirm the need for such a law. Nilov also violated the formal procedure by incorrectly drawing up the proposed amendments to the Criminal Code, according to the Cabinet’s response.

President Vladimir Putin said in the spring that the Russian authorities still have not “loosened up” some of the election promises from the 1990s. “We must avoid populism. In practice, unfortunately, this continues. And, unfortunately, we forget the negative practice of past years, including the early nineties: we promised everything that we hit, everything in a row, just to get the support of the voter. The result is that we still cannot get rid of some questions, ”he said.