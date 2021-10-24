The creators of “Sputnik” responded to the suspension of their vaccination in Namibia :: Society :: RBC

The Ministry of Health of Namibia refers to the decision of the South African authorities, which previously requested data on the safety of “Sputnik V” in a country with a high prevalence of HIV. The Gamaleya Center considers such fears unfounded

In Namibia, the use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been suspended pending clarification of data on the possible impact on the risk of HIV infection in a country with a high prevalence of the human immunodeficiency virus. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The ministry has taken into account the decisions of the South African regulator (SAHPRA), which suspended the vaccine approval process, citing the lack of assessments of the possible impact on the risk of HIV infection among men vaccinated with Sputnik V. Namibia has decided to suspend the use of the Russian drug until WHO approves it. However, people who have already received the first dose will be able to complete the vaccination process.

“There is no scientific or clinical evidence that wild-type adenoviruses or vectors of replicatively incompetent adenoviruses are in any way associated with an increased risk of HIV infection among risk groups,” the Gamaleya Center said, RIA Novosti reports, noting that in the past, “similar flawed statements ”were associated with failed clinical trials of an HIV vaccine developed by another manufacturer.

The national regulator of the Republic of South Africa suspended the registration process for the Russian vaccine on October 20. South Africa has doubts that similar technology has been used in failed HIV vaccines in the past. SAHPRA noted that they are ready to continue work on the study of the drug as soon as they receive additional data from the developer – the Russian Center for them. N.F. Gamalei. The regulator said it had asked the Russian manufacturer to provide data confirming the safety of Sputnik V in a country with a high HIV prevalence.