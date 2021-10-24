The daughter of Jolie and Pitt, who considered herself a boy, conquered the Rome Film Festival with a charming dress

Angelina Jolie became the main star of the 16th Rome Film Festival. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Angelina Jolie became the main star of the 16th Rome Film Festival: the actress presented her new work – the film “The Eternals”. The Hollywood star came to the premiere with her daughters, 15-year-old Shiloh and 16-year-old Zakhara. By the way, Jolie flew to Rome with her five children. However, 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, as well as 20-year-old Maddox, for some reason did not come out on the red carpet. In the afternoon, the star family in full force was photographed by the paparazzi when Jolie and her children were exploring the sights of the Eternal City. But in the evening, at the show, she was accompanied only by the eldest daughters.

For the premiere, 46-year-old Angelina chose a bold silver strapless dress that exposed her shoulders and accentuated her graceful figure. The look was complemented by massive silver earrings and rings.

Both daughters of the actress dressed up in evening dresses. Zakhara chose a white outfit in the Greek style. Shiloh preferred a knee-length black dress, which she complemented with fun sneakers with a “predatory” print. The girl did light makeup and gathered her hair in a bun. Walking along the red carpet, Angelina held her daughters’ hands tightly. Shilo and Zakhara shone like that: the girls were sincerely happy about the success of their mother.

Young Shilo that evening riveted all eyes. From the age of three, the girl refused to respond to her own name and asked to call herself John. The little girl insisted that she was actually a boy. Angelina and Brad did not interfere with the daughter’s strange quirk. Short boyish haircuts, baggy shorts and hiding sweaters and T-shirts – Shiloh did her best to be no different from her brothers. But now everything has changed: the girl finally changed her mind about becoming a boy. Shiloh inherited the beauty of her stellar parents – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The owner of blonde hair and expressive blue eyes will surely turn into a bright beauty in the future.

The Eternals is based on the Marvel comics. The Eternals are an immortal alien race created by the Celestials. She has been secretly living on Earth for over seven thousand years. The Eternals reunite to protect humanity from their evil fellow Deviants. Angelina played in the film the role of Tena, who was born on Olympus in ancient Greece. Tena is a warrior with superhuman strength, speed, stamina, agility, and enhanced reflexes. Tena knows how to control cosmic energy, receiving life force from it – this makes her invulnerable and practically immortal. Along with Jolie, Salma Hayek and Game of Thrones star Keith Harrington starred in the film.