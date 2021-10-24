The doctor called the “favorite organs” of the coronavirus

https://ria.ru/20211024/covid-1756034191.html

Favorite organs of coronavirus named

Coronavirus infection most often attacks the lungs, vascular endothelium, liver and intestines, infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov told Vesti FM radio station. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Coronavirus infection most often attacks the lungs, vascular endothelium, liver and intestines, the infectious disease specialist Evgeny Timakov told Vesti FM radio station. The specialist noted that the virus actively infects the intestines and liver, since there are also a large number of receptors there. In this case, the liver ranks third place among the sick, and in children – the intestines.Also, according to the expert, the disease has a serious effect on immunological memory, so those who have been ill begin to get sick more often, pick up new infections. They may have exacerbation of herpetic diseases, which “sat” in the body before COVID-19, but in a latent form. Vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.

