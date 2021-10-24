The expert named the amount of Sobchak’s fee for conducting the ex-senator’s wedding | News | News

The head of the wedding agency Alexandra Kovtun, in an interview with Izvestia, suggested how much Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak could receive for her work as the host of a loud wedding of 60-year-old ex-Senator Andrei Vavilov and 24-year-old rider Sophie-Antoinette Dilua in Italy. According to her, the newlyweds had to pay at least € 40-50 thousand (from 3.3 to 4.1 million rubles), as she said on Saturday, October 23.

“Depending on the level of the star, on what echelon it belongs to, fees can be either € 30,000 or € 80,000. The same applies to maintenance. If we are talking about some media persons, recognizable by everyone, scandalously recognizable, then it will also be about € 50 thousand. For example, Ksenia Sobchak as a presenter will cost € 40-50 thousand. ” – said Kovtun.

She noted that only really wealthy people can afford a wedding celebration on the Italian Lake Como.

“On Lake Como, weddings are celebrated either by top managers of some companies, business owners, that is, those who occupy leadership positions, who have a profit to celebrate their wedding there,” said the event organizer.

According to her calculations, the cost of such a celebration with the invitation of 30–35 guests starts at € 40 thousand, and this does not include accommodation. If the newlyweds pay for their guests a flight and 2-3-day accommodation, then the cost starts from € 70 thousand and tends to infinity, depending on the appetites of the “culprits of the event”.

The banquet took place in Italy at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, which is considered one of the most expensive hotels on Lake Como. In addition to Sobchak, Maxim Galkin, Vera Brezhneva, Lyubov Uspenskaya and other Russian stars are also invited to the wedding.

Earlier on Saturday, prominent Russian investigative journalist Oleg Lurie told Izvestia that Sobchak would receive royalties for the wedding, in fact, from the Russian budget. According to him, Vavilov inflicted colossal damage on Russia when he held a post in the Ministry of Finance in the 1990s and made a fortune at the expense of the Russian budget.

On the same day, the attention of Internet users was attracted by Sophie-Antoinette Dilua’s ring, presented to her for her wedding by Vavilov. The cost of the jewelry is not known for certain, but, presumably, on Dilua’s finger was an accessory with a 23.58 carat yellow diamond from Christi. The ring in question costs about $ 300 thousand. According to the REN TV channel, Sophie-Antoinette went to the altar in a dress weighing 35 kg.

Prior to that, on October 23, it was reported that Sobchak at the event appeared in a necklace in the shape of a snake, which resembles the work of her friend – designer and jeweler Yana Raskovalova – worth more than 16 million rubles.

Vavilov was a senator from 2002 to 2010. Prior to that, from 1992 to 1997, he served as Deputy Minister of Finance. Vavilov was a witness in the case of embezzlement of a government loan for $ 230 million. In 2001, the Prosecutor General’s Office accused him of fraud with budget funds.

For more information about the past of the former Senator Vavilov, his magnificent wedding in Italy, which was invited to host Ksenia Sobchak, see the plot of the final program of REN TV “Dobrov on the Air” this Sunday, at 23:00.