The expert told who will increase pensions from November

MOSCOW, October 24 – PRIME. Since November, some categories of pensioners will have their pensions raised. This applies to those who have turned 80 years old, those who retired in the summer, and former pilots and miners will also receive an increase in their pension. Elena Grigorieva, Deputy Dean of the RUDN University Faculty of Economics, tells the Prime Agency about this.

According to her, the increase in pensions in Russia can be divided into planned and unplanned. “Planned increases and recalculations are included in the budget and secured by budgetary legislation. Unscheduled payments and increases occur in cases when it is necessary to urgently implement measures of social support for the population of retirement age,” the expert clarifies.

In 2021, the amount of insurance payments for old age is 6044.48 rubles. From November, people who turned 80 in October will receive double the amount of this insurance payment – 12,088.96 rubles. This amount will be credited to the account in the month following the month of the birthday. According to the expert, the decision to make payments to pensioners is in the nature of unscheduled payments.

“Russian legislation now does not provide for the indexation of pensions for working pensioners. But if a pensioner finished working this year and went on vacation not earlier than July, then he will be paid payments: a recalculation of old-age insurance payments, which will include all indexations that he missed being employed, “says Grigorieva. After receiving information about this fact, the pension fund will carry out such a recalculation, but this will take at least 3-4 months.

Also, a planned increase in pension is provided for former pilots and miners, the expert points out. Since February 1, 2021, the average amount of additional payments for these categories of retirement age has increased. Until April 30, pilots received 12,475.83 rubles, and miners – 3852.36 rubles. These copayments are reviewed every three months. The next scheduled revision of these payments is due on November 1.