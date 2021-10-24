The fall in Biden’s rating has become the most powerful among all US leaders since 1945 :: Politics :: RBC

According to Gallup’s calculations, the approval rating of the US president in the first nine months as head of state has never fallen so much since the Second World War. Biden has lost more than 11% of Americans’ trust since his inauguration

Joe Biden

(Photo: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)



US citizens’ approval ratings for President Joe Biden’s performance in his first nine months as head of state showed the largest drop in any American leader since World War II. This is stated in a study by the Gallup Institute of Public Opinion.

According to his calculations, Biden’s rating fell by 11.3 pp. At the beginning of his presidential term, 56% of Americans trusted him, but now – only 44.7%. This decline was the largest among all US presidents since 1945.

The previous record drop in the rating in the first nine months of work was recorded by Barack Obama (fell by 10.1 percentage points, from 63 to 52.9%). For Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, this figure fell by 4.4 percentage points over the same period. (from 41.3 to 36.9%).

The study notes that not all US presidents had a drop in approval ratings in their first nine months. So, for example, at John F. Kennedy it grew by 2.5 percentage points. (from 74.3 to 76.8%), for George W. Bush – by 12 percentage points. (from 57 to 69%). The leader in terms of rating growth is George W. Bush, whose indicator soared by 13.1 percentage points. (from 58.4 to 71.5%).