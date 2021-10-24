The film about Princess Diana with Kristen Stewart

On the eve of the 24th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, the first trailer for the film “Spencer” directed by Pablo Larrain was released. It stars Kristen Stewart, who plays the tortured Lady Dee during the Christmas weekend at the Sandringham estate.

The drama will tell about three days in the life of Diana in 1991, when she decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles. The role of the son of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the English actor Jack Farthing.

The trailer shows Diana-Stewart dancing in a ballet outfit, playing with her sons, posing for photographers and repeating several iconic images of the princess. Viewers saw the royals sitting at a Christmas dinner and posing for a family portrait, as well as the opulent decorations and green meadows of Sandringham Estate.





The biopic will be released worldwide on 9 November following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on 3 September. Diana’s fans liked the Spencer movie trailer, and they are already predicting Kristen Stewart an Oscar nomination.

“There was no goal of finding someone who looks like Diana. Rather, the actress has to have the ability to play such a tough role. Kristen Stewart has done an amazing job and if the film is as promising as this trailer, she will receive an Oscar nomination.” , – write in the comments on YouTube. “I didn’t think they chose the right actress. After seeing this trailer, I now understand how wrong I was.”

