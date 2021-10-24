The first Bitcoin ETF in the US approached the limit on buying futures

Launched by ProShares, the Bitcoin Futures ETF (BITO) has almost reached the maximum contract size allowed by the rules of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Bloomberg writes about it.

Following the results of the first two days of trading, the structure acquired 1,900 futures maturing in October. CME limits the number of contracts with the nearest expiry to 2000.

Due to increased customer demand, ProShares was forced to switch to buying futures maturing in November, adding 1,400 contracts to its portfolio. According to CME rules, the total number of such derivatives is limited to 5,000.

At the end of the third day of trading, BITO had 1,679 October and 2,133 November contracts with a total value of $ 1.2 billion.

The allocation of assets to “long-distance” futures can further worsen the dynamics of ETFs in comparison with Bitcoin. This will be due to the need to pay for rollover in terms of being in contango, the agency said.

“The ETF is forced to ‘copy’ the price of the first cryptocurrency at ever higher prices as it moves further along the futures curve. This increases tracking error“– commented Nate Jerasi, president of The ETF Store.

Bloomberg recalled that from November CME will increase the limit on possible purchases of the nearest bitcoin futures from 2,000 to 4,000 contracts. Instruments with subsequent maturity dates will be limited to 2,000 contracts.

On October 22, trading in similar futures bitcoin ETFs from Valkyrie and VanEck started, which could potentially mitigate the situation with BITO.

“The unprecedented volume of BITO has made it like a snowball rolling down the mountain as liquidity and assets feed themselves. New offers will be more profitable and can focus on upcoming futures [уменьшить ошибку отслеживания]… But in the short and medium term, it will not be easy for them to “steal” volumes from BITO ”, – commented Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas.

The specialist admitted that the experience of ProShares will force the SEC to accelerate the approval of a spot ETF, which invests directly in the first cryptocurrency.

Recall that Morgan Stanley recommended advisers to refrain from buying bitcoin ETFs to clients

Subscribe to the ForkLog YouTube channel!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER