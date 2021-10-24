The head of the largest drug cartel in Colombia was detained during a special operation :: Society :: RBC

The leader of the Gulf Clan drug cartel, Otoniel, has been wanted by the US and Colombian authorities for many years. Colombian President said his capture can be compared to the detention of Pablo Escobar in the 1990s

Photo: Ivan Duke / Twitter



During a special operation, Colombian police, together with the military, detained the leader of the country’s largest drug cartel “Clan of the Bay”, Dairo Antonio Usugu, better known by the nickname Otoniel. Reported by Reuters.

Usuga, 50, was detained during Operation Osiris in Antioquia province. In this case, one of the policemen died. More than 500 Colombian special forces and 22 helicopters took part in the operation.

According to the agency, Usuga is accused of sending dozens of consignments of cocaine to the United States. Colombian President Ivan Duque said during a press conference that Otoniel is also accused of killing police and military personnel, recruiting minors and sexual abuse of children.

One of the founders of the largest drug cartel was detained in Mexico



“This is the most powerful blow to drug trafficking in our country this century. This hit can only be compared to a fall [империи] Pablo Escobar in the 1990s, ”said the head of state.