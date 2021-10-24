The Kremlin appreciated the possibility of a new meeting between Putin and Biden :: Politics :: RBC

So far, the Russian side has an understanding that the next contact should take place “in the foreseeable future,” the president’s press secretary explained. Moscow will “realize” this understanding, Peskov specified.

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden

(Photo: Denis Balibouse / AP)



A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden is necessary, at least from the point of view of the Russian side. However, it is still impossible to say for sure in what format it will be and when. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”. An excerpt from the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin ”was published in his Telegram channel by its presenter Vladimir Soloviev.

“There is an understanding that the next high-level contact should take place in the foreseeable future. Accordingly, now it will be implemented, ”said Peskov.

He asked “not to get ahead of ourselves” and said that the public will know everything when the presidents agree.

Journalists spoke about the conversation between Putin and Biden after the words about the “killer”



The last time Putin and Biden spoke by phone was in early July. According to the press service of the White House, the presidents discussed the work of Russia and the United States on Syria, as well as cyberattacks. Biden, in particular, called on Russia to step up efforts to suppress the activities of hackers on its territory.