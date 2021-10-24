https://ria.ru/20211023/saakashvili-1755944045.html

The lawyer informed about the medical consultation on the state of health of Saakashvili

The lawyer announced a medical consultation on Saakashvili’s health condition – RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021

The lawyer informed about the medical consultation on the state of health of Saakashvili

A medical consultation will be convened due to the state of health of the arrested ex-president of Georgia and the head of the executive committee of the national reform council … RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021

2021-10-23T14: 58

2021-10-23T14: 58

2021-10-23T14: 58

in the world

Georgia

Mikhail Saakashvili

detention of Saakashvili in Georgia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/04/1753039961_0:75:1184:741_1920x0_80_0_0_c42657a439eb93a43945b422579ed139.jpg

KIEV, 23 October – RIA Novosti. A medical consultation will be convened due to the state of health of the arrested ex-president of Georgia and the head of the executive committee of the National Council of Reforms of Ukraine Mikhail Saakashvili, his lawyer Beka Basilai said. His health has stabilized. The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, and at home he is undergoing several criminal cases. Saakashvili was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts.

https://ria.ru/20211023/saakashvili-1755919172.html

Georgia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/04/1753039961_49-0:1137:816_1920x0_80_0_0_a69aeb5a27e3f6a263f8251ae4ca2ca0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, the detention of Saakashvili in Georgia