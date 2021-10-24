The leader of the largest “Russian” gang in America moved to an Israeli prison

  • Vladimir Kozlovsky
  • For BBC, New York

Gidon Abramov

Photo author, FBI

Photo caption,

This was Gidon Abramov shortly after his arrest. Photo from case materials

The former leader of the largest “Russian” gang that the American police and the FBI managed to defeat this century, 54-year-old Gidon Abramov, last week was sent to serve his term from an American prison to an Israeli one.

The epithet “Russian” is a simplification that is common for Americans: the gang, which committed several high-profile robberies in 2002-2004, included natives of various former Soviet republics.

Gidon Abramov himself was born in Baku. He was sentenced in 2008 to a 25-year term for a whole bunch of crimes, served 17 years in the United States since his arrest, and is now sent to serve the rest of the term in Israel, of which he is a citizen.

Abramov was involved in the case of a brigade with several names. At first, the FBI called it the “Abramov-Drubetskoy Brigade” in honor of Gidon and his accomplice Artur Drubetskoy, nicknamed Bald. Then it shortened the name of this group to “The Abramov Brigade”, and a little later renamed it “The Brigade from the Passage” after the name of the Russian restaurant in Brooklyn chosen by the gang.

